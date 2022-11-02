United Therapeutics buys another building near its downtown Silver Spring headquarters

United Therapeutics Corp. continues to snap up properties near its downtowns Silver Spring headquarters — but has largely remained quiet about its long-term plans for the additional space. The local drugmaker most recently bought a building at 8905 Fairview Road for $11.85 million, according to Montgomery County property records. The transaction, which closed Oct. 5, also includes a parking lot across the street. [Washington Business Journal]

Father of Bethesda teen killed while cycling launches a sports journalism foundation in his honor

Carlos Alvarenga, father of Enzo Alvarenga of Bethesda, a rising sophomore journalism major at the University of Maryland who died in a June cycling accident on Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda, started a sports journalism foundation in his son’s honor. [The Diamondback]

Legalizing recreational marijuana in Maryland up to voters

A question on Maryland’s ballot will decide if recreational marijuana use should be legal for adults. Maryland already legalized medical marijuana and decriminalized small amounts. [NBC4]

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69

