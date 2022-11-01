Montgomery County to review concealed carry ban proposal

The Montgomery County Council is reviewing a proposal Tuesday about where people can carry guns in public places. The bill was introduced back in July, amid an increase in gun violence in the county. [Fox5DC]

Area parents push back against controversial practice of easing grading and homework assignments

Students in Montgomery County and other local districts and across the country are part of what school systems describe as a push toward educational equity, but not all parents are on board. [WJLA]

Hogan allocates $25 million to address surge in RSV hospitalizations among Md. children

The increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) hospitalizations has become concerning locally and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is directing state hospitals to increase pediatric staffing. The emergency order by Hogan directs hospitals to use $25 million in new funding to prioritize pediatric ICU staffing and will give hospitals more tools. [WJLA]

Navy recruiters send Montgomery County students on a VR mission

On Monday, recruiters at Clarksburg High School in Maryland sent hundreds of students on a virtual reality mission to extract Navy Seals on a dangerous river. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

In case you missed it: 120 people displaced after fire breaks out in four-story apartment building in Rockville

Montgomery County unveils bus depot powered by solar microgrid

Richard Montgomery High School student wins award for project that reduces food waste