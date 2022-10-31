A 22-year-old Silver Spring man has been indicted on 10 counts related to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in May in White Oak, according to Montgomery County police.

Police announced Monday that a Montgomery County grand jury indicted Davee Mannah Kromah on charges including felony hit and run and causing a life-threatening injury while driving a motor vehicle in a criminally negligent manner, according to a press release.

According to police, Kromah was driving north on Columbia Pike in a dark-grey 2014 Ford Fusion car shortly before 10 p.m. May 5 when he ran a red light and struck a man who was standing on a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Columbia Pike and Prelude Drive.

Officers who responded to the scene were able to identify the type of vehicle that struck the pedestrian and then searched the area, police said in the release. They found the vehicle in damaged condition at Heather Hollow Circle, close to Kromah’s house and determined him to be the possible driver, the release said.

Police said Kromah was interviewed by detectives who found items of “evidentiary value” that connected Kromah to the collision. The release did not specify what the items were.

Court records showed that attorney K. Lawson Wellington is currently representing Kromah.