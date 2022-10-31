MCPS bus driver shortages anger parents, strand students

In Montgomery County, a bus driver shortage has led to some public schools having to excuse students from classes when their buses don’t show. At others, parent volunteers are solicited to drive groups of bus riders to school in their personal cars. [The Washington Post]

Statewide Maryland Democratic candidates outraise GOP foes by dramatic margins

Democrats running for the three statewide offices in Maryland have outraised their Republican opponents by dramatic margins over the past two months and enter the final sprint to Election Day with substantially more resources than their GOP foes. [Maryland Matters]

Montgomery County volunteers log hundreds of hours of service during COVID-19 response

Marking almost three years since the start of the pandemic, hundreds of volunteers on the front line of the COVID-19 response in Montgomery County were recognized for their service on Thursday night. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66

In case you missed it:

Scratch Kitchen owner pushes through tragedy to open Olney eatery

Washington, D.C., man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2013 Rockville murder

New zoning law will allow expansion of 5G in Montgomery County