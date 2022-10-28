Montogomery County firefighters responded to a fire Friday afternoon in an apartment building in downtown Silver Spring. Credit: Ginny Bixby

Three people were injured in a fire that broke out Friday afternoon on the 14th floor of a high-rise apartment building in the 1100 block of Fidler Lane in downtown Silver Spring, according to authorities.

One person suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital; two people were treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, Montgomery Country Fire and Rescue Services spokesman Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter.

The Fire and Rescue Services responded shortly after 2 p.m. to the report of a fire in the Twin Towers complex, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter.

The fire was extinguished by around 3 p.m., though the upper floors of the building displayed light and smoke conditions, Piringer wrote.  The fire affected two apartments and several people were likely to be displaced, he said.

