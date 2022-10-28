A 19-year-old cyclist from Silver Spring has died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck Sunday night by a car traveling on Georgia Avenue near Janet Road in Glenmont, Montgomery County police said Friday.

William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said during a press conference at the county’s Public Safety Headquarters in Gaithersburg.

According to police, Villavicencio was cycling home from work around 11 p.m. and traveling west on Georgia Avenue when he was hit by a dark red or maroon-colored car, possibly a 2003-2007 Honda Accord model, that was traveling south on Georgia Avenue. The driver fled the scene after the collision.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the vehicle, which police said is missing a mirror on its right side and has some damage on its front bumper. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that could lead to an arrest. Those with information can contact detectives at 240-773-6620.

The Rev. Paula Moutsos of the Pathways Baptist Church in Gaithersburg spoke on behalf of Villavicencio’s family at the press conference.

“William was raised by a very strong woman,” she said. “We are heartbroken and devastated for the family who could ask for justice in the situation, if at all possible.”