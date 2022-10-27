Silver Spring native Ben Feigin, the executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning TV show Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 in his Los Angeles home, according to published reports .

Feigin died of pancreatic cancer, according to NBC Washington, and is survived by his wife Heidi and 11-year-old daughter Ellie.

Eugene Levy, the show’s co-creator and one of its main characters, tweeted Wednesday, “We were saddened to hear the news of Ben Feigin’s passing. The Schitt’s Creek family extend our most heartfelt condolences to his wife Heidi, his daughter Ellie, and all of his family and friends. He will be missed.”

Feigin, a University of California, Santa Barbara graduate, won an Emmy in 2020 when Schitt’s Creek was named an outstanding comedy series, which was one of the nine awards the sitcom received.

During his career in Hollywood, Feigin, who had founded the company Equation Limited, worked for studios including Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. and for major agencies including United Talent Agency and the William Morris Agency, according to NBC Washington.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Feigin also worked on other popular TV shows such as Friends, The West Wing and ER.

A memorial service for Feigin will take place Thursday at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Hollywood Hills, California. His family is requesting donations in his memory to Stand Up to Cancer, according to the Los Angeles Times.