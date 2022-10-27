Man convicted of robbing same Silver Spring bank he robbed in 2016

A Baltimore man was convicted Wednesday of robbing the same Silver Spring bank he pleaded guilty to robbing in 2016. Jhasir Devaux, 25, was convicted on one count of robbery Wednesday by a jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. [WJLA]

Local hospitals are fighting fresh battle against flu, RSV

Multiple D.C.-area health systems say they’re operating at capacity due largely to an increase in both flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which can cause severe infection, especially in infants and young children.

Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States, based in Rockville, is similarly “monitoring the concerning surge” in RSV infections among children in the region, Dr. Saima Siddiqui, KP’s chief of acute-care services in D.C. and suburban Maryland, said in a statement to the Washington Business Journal. [Washington Business Journal]

Bethesda-based Marriott doubles down on Dominican Republic

Bethesda-based Marriott International, which entered the all-inclusive resort business in 2019, has signed a management agreement for a W-branded, adults-only, all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 63

