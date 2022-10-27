Can you imagine anything better than sitting in front of a firepit on a crisp fall day while sipping a sweet red blend at a local winery? Here are five wineries in Montgomery County to visit this fall season:

61 Vineyard

61 Vineyard, at 28712 Kemptown Road in Damascus, is a small farm winery that offers red, white and specialty wines along with snack food items such as charcuterie boards, hummus and olives.

Patrons are welcome to bring their own food items but they must keep them at their assigned table space. No outside alcohol is permitted.

Children are also welcome outside but must be supervised at all times. Leashed pets are welcome outside in the lawn seating area.

The vineyard is open from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Rocklands Farm Winery

Rocklands Farm Winery, at 14531 Montevideo Road in Poolesville, offers a large variety of wine from Rosé and sparkling wines to red wine blends from its 16-acre estate vineyard.

Wines start at $10 by the glass. The winery also offers wine tastings for $22.

Every Friday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. there is live music from local acts and every weekend from April to November, tours are offered at 2:30 p.m. Reservations required. There is also a local, rotating food vendor every Friday night starting at 5:30 p.m.

The tasting room is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The winery is open from 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are highly recommended.

Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard

Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard, at 18125 Comus Road in Dickerson, has 22 acres of vines, currently growing six red and six white varieties.

The vineyard offers tastings of its full selection of wines at its standing bar and flights of four select wines, which are brought to patrons’ table. Tastings and flights are poured indoors on weekdays and outdoors on weekends and holidays. In the winter months, if weather permits, the vineyard lights a firepit, according to its website.

There are also food trucks and live music at the vineyard on the weekends, according to the winery’s website.

The vineyard is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. daily. It does not take reservations during business hours. The venue is mostly outdoor and indoor seating is very limited.

The Urban Winery of Silver Spring

The Urban Winery of Silver Spring, at 2315 Stewart Ave. in Silver Spring, creates wines using traditional small-bath methods, according to the business’s website.

The Urban Winery offers more than 30 wines produced on site along with a selection of other hand-crafted wines, beers and spirits produced in the state. The business also has a selection of international wines that represent other small producers from around the world, according to its website.

The winery also has a “nibbles” menu including various cheeses, chips, chocolate, nuts and meats.

The winery also offers a winemaking experience, giving participants a choice of more than 20 wines in two sessions. In the experience participants can learn the basics of the winemaking process from the winery’s vintner, design their own label and bottle their wine.

The winery is open 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Windridge Vineyards

Windridge Vineyards, at 15700 Darnestown Road in Darnestown, offers white, rosé and red wine options starting at $11 by the glass.

The vineyard offers an assortment of cheese, charcuterie boards, crackers and treats in house. Guests are welcome to bring their own food but outside alcoholic beverages are not allowed. Weather permitting, the vineyard also typically has food trucks on site Friday through Sunday.

Windridge is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are recommended but walk-ins are welcome.