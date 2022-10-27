Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts today and runs through Nov. 3 and voters can cast their ballots at one of Montgomery County’s 14 early voting centers.

The centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, including on weekends.

According to the State Board of Elections, anyone who is registered to vote or eligible to register can vote during the early voting period. County residents who are eligible to vote can register at one of the county’s early voting centers. They must bring proof of residency such as a driver’s license, ID card, change of address card, a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill or any other government document that includes their name and address.

The process to vote is the same as on Election Day. Election workers are available at the early voting centers to help voters familiarize themselves with the ballot.

Here are the county’s early voting centers:

• Activity Center at Bohrer Park Social Hall, 506 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg

• Bauer Drive Community Recreation Center, 14625 Bauer Drive, Rockville

• Damascus Community Recreation Center Social Hall, 25520 Oak Drive, Damascus

• Executive Office Building Auditorium, 101 Monroe St., Rockville

• Germantown Community Recreation Center, 18905 Kingsview Road, Germantown

• Jane E. Lawton Community Recreation Center Social Hall, 4301 Willow Lane, Chevy Chase

• Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center, 14906 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville

• Mid-County Community Recreation Center Social Hall, 2004 Queensguard Road, Silver Spring

• Nancy H. Dacek North Potomac Community Recreation Center, 13850 Travilah Road, Rockville

• Potomac Community Recreation Center, 11315 Falls Road, Potomac

• Sandy Spring Volunteer Fire Station, 17921 Brooke Road, Sandy Spring

• Silver Spring Civic Center Building at Veterans Plaza, One Veterans Place, Silver Spring

• Wheaton Library and Community Recreation Center, 11701 Georgia Ave., Wheaton

• White Oak Community Recreation Center, 1700 April Lane, Silver Spring.