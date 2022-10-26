An 18-year-old Silver Spring resident is facing rape and sexual assault charges in connection with two sexual assaults last week at LA Fitness Center in Bethesda.

Samba Dieng was arrested Wednesday at his home and charged with second-degree rape, fourth-degree sexual offense and two counts of second-degree assault, police said in a press release.

According to the release, police responded to the LA Fitness Center in the 11400 block of Rockville Pike at approximately 9.30 p.m. on Oct. 21 after two female patrons reported being assaulted while showering in the women’s locker room.

Through their investigation, detectives developed Samba Dieng as a suspect. He had a membership card and had been to multiple LA Fitness centers across Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, according to police.

Police believe there may be additional victims and ask anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050.

Court records for Samba Dieng were not immediately available.