Montgomery County officer cleared in fatal police chase of drunk driver

A Montgomery County police officer has been cleared in the high-speed pursuit of an intoxicated driver who crashed and died earlier this year, Maryland officials announced Tuesday. Officer Antonio Copeland, a 17-year veteran of the county force, was acting within department policy that allowed such pursuits and didn’t drive recklessly, according to the findings of a seven-month review by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division, which probes police-involved fatalities in the state. [The Washington Post]

Assault charge against Northwest High football coach tossed

Prosecutors in Montgomery County have dropped a misdemeanor assault complaint filed against a high school football coach involved in a brawl during a football game in September.

“After reviewing the case, on Friday our office made the determination to dismiss the charge” against Northwest High School football coach Travis Hawkins, said Lauren DeMarco, a spokeswoman with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s office. “We won’t be going forward with it.” [WTOP]

With investigations in past, EagleBank sees return to more typical earnings in third quarter

With a pair of federal investigations now in its rearview mirror, Eagle Bancorp Inc. is beginning to look more like its old self. In its first earnings report since disclosing settlements with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve Board tied to its actions under former CEO and founder Ron Paul, the Bethesda-based parent of EagleBank reported strong loan growth and net income that more closely resembles its typical results. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69

