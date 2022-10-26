The Montgomery County police department is offering a driver safety course for those with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities to teach the importance of safe driving and to know what to do if they are pulled over.

The event, offered by the department’s Autism/Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Unit, will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the upper parking lot at the county’s Public Safety Headquarters at 100 Edison Park Drive in Gaithersburg, according to a press release.

The course will go over general rules of driver safety and also will provide drivers with an opportunity to participate in mock traffic stops, the release said. Drivers must take an online course before taking part in the mock traffic stops.

Participants in the safety training are required to have a valid driver’s license or learner’s permit, although those without a driver’s license or learner’s permit can take the online course.

Those interested in the driver safety course can sign up at https://pathfindersforautism.org/traffic-stop-moco/.