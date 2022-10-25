Montgomery County police on Tuesday announced the identities of two drivers killed in separate two-car vehicle collisions Monday morning.

Edwin Enrique Mejia Dubon, 41, of Riverdale died after the minivan he was driving collided with an SUV just before 7:30 a.m. in the area of E. Randolph Road and Laurie Drive in White Oak, police said Tuesday in a press release.

Police said an initial investigation found that Dubon was driving east in a gray 2009 Mazda 5 minivan in the 1600 block of East Randolph Road when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a white 2015 Toyota Highlander.

Dubon was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, police said. The driver of the Toyota Highlander suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

In the second collision, which occurred around 9:15 a.m., Ambar Aida Rivera Membreno, 29, of Silver Spring was killed in a collision involving a gray 2006 Honda CRV that Membreno was driving and a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado at Randolph Road and Hammonton Place in Colesville, according to police.

According to police, an initial investigation found that the Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Randolph Road at Hammonton Place when it crossed the centerline “for reasons unknown” and Membreno’s gray 2006 Honda CR-V, which was traveling eastbound on Randolph Road, in the eastbound lanes.

Membreno was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver of the Silverado was taken to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the collisions and ask anyone with information regarding either collision to call 240-773-6620