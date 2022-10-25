The County Council’s list of finalists to temporarily fill five Planning Board seats includes three former board members, a former council member, a longtime council attorney, local architects and others with experience in planning and development.

On Monday afternoon, the council released the list of 11 finalists that it is expected to interview Tuesday afternoon during its regular session. The council, which has the authority to hire and dismiss Planning Board members, is then expected to select the temporary board members Thursday.

The council is seeking temporary acting board members after accepting the resignations of former Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson and board members Gerald Cichy, Tina Patterson, Carol Rubin and Partap Verma on Oct. 12. The council accepted the resignations, saying it had lost confidence in the board after weeks of controversy involving its members.

No more than three board members can be from the same political party, according to state law. The list does not include the party affiliation of finalists.

Council President Gabe Albornoz said last week the temporary board members would be “caretakers” who would “build a bridge” until the next council, to be elected in the Nov. 8 general election, appointed permanent board members. But some have criticized the lack of a specific timeframe for appointing permanent members.

Also last week, several local advocacy groups demanded that the council delay the hiring of temporary or permanent Planning Board members until the county can conduct a third-party investigation into the activity of both the board and the Maryland-National Capital Parks and Planning Commission.

The council appoints the permanent board members, known as commissioners, who serve four-year terms. Board members also serve as commissioners of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

Board members receive an annual salary of $30,000 and the board chair is paid $227,891, according to the council.

More than 128 county residents applied for the vacant seats, and those who did not make cut as finalists were notified late last week.

According to the council, the finalists are: