D.C.-area officials vow to improve low student math, reading scores

Officials in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. decried a pandemic-fueled drop in students’ performance on major national assessments Monday, with some promising to devote money and time to fund tutoring programs that will help children catch up to where they should be.

National 4-H Council moving HQ from Chevy Chase to D.C.

The National 4-H Council is planting its flag in downtown D.C. The nonprofit national organization that supports state and local 4-H youth development programs has signed a lease for 15,000 square feet on the second floor of Metropolitan Square at 655 15th St. NW. The organization will move next spring from its longtime home in Chevy Chase.

University of Maryland to cover tuition for low-income in-state students

A new need-based financial aid program will fully cover tuition and fees for in-state full-time students eligible for Pell Grants at the University of Maryland, College Park. The program, called the Terrapin Commitment, starts in January. Providing up to $20 million each year, it is the largest single-year investment in need-based scholarships in the university’s history.

Two drivers killed in separate two-car collisions Monday morning

Shots fired Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring, county police say

Area chefs square off in ‘Chopped’-style cooking competition to highlight local efforts to reduce food waste