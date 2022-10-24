U.S. Postal Service offers $50,000 reward offered after carrier robbery in Potomac

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 as a reward for information on a suspected postal service robbery. The incident happened after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane in Potomac. [WTOP]

County libraries team up with Washington Wizards

Montgomery County Public Libraries have partnered with the Washington Wizards to introduce a new book of the month program. The program for grades kindergarten through eight is designed to encourage kids to read for fun. Books of the month will be separated into grade levels for kindergarten through second, third through fifth and sixth through eighth. Featured books can be found in county libraries and online if the county holds electronic copies. [MyMCMedia]

While advocates continue to debate the ballot question, state bureaucrats prepare for legal cannabis

A Maryland House of Delegates committee established to ensure a smooth transition to legalized cannabis reviewed a report last week on how the cannabis industry would be regulated by two state agencies. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 67

