Two drivers were killed in separate two-car vehicle collisions that occurred Monday morning in Montgomery County, according to police. The other drivers involved were injured.

Just before 7:30 a.m., police and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the area of E. Randolph Road and Laurie Drive in White Oak, police said in a press release.

According to the release, the driver of a Mazda minivan hit a Toyota Highlander. The driver of the Mazda was taken to a nearby hospital and later died. The driver of the Toyota Highlander suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

In the second accident, police and the county fire and rescue service responded around 9:15 a.m. to a report of a collision between a Chevrolet Silverado and a Honda CRV at Randolph Road and Hammonton Place in Colesville, according to the release.

The Honda driver was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver of the Silverado was taken to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the collisions. The names of the deceased will be released once their next of kin has been notified, police said.