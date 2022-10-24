Comfort and Style

Update an average dining room table with bold new chairs. The unique shape of the Frontline dining chair makes a statement, but also offers armrests and back support. The product is available in a variety of the company’s fabric selections. Choose a solid color or opt for contrasting colors on the front and back (pictured). The covers have concealed zippers for removal and cleaning. The retail price is $1,905 at Roche Bobois in Chevy Chase, D.C. (202-686-5667, roche-bobois.com).

Through the Glass

Inspired by classic midcentury modern designs, the Sanders coffee table makes a practical and artful centerpiece for a living room or family room. A tempered glass top showcases the sculptural silhouette of the walnut (pictured below) or charcoal-stained solid ash base. It is available in four sizes, priced from $699 to $899 at Room & Board in Bethesda (866-407-6252, roomandboard.com).

Arch Unrivaled

The lovely shape of this cabinet creates an eye-catching spot to display books and collections and keep them dust-free. It’s crafted of solid oak and features spacious shelves, a tempered glass front and brass hardware. The Tolle cabinet, from Four Hands, comes in a drifted matte black or drifted oak finish (pictured) for $4,199 at Urban Country Designs in Bethesda (301-654-0500, urbancountrydesigns.com).

Puff Piece

These airy pendant lights look like they’re floating. Handwoven of natural rattan, the soft forms give texture and an organic feel to a room without adding visual weight. The Hollis pendants measure 32.25 inches wide, come in black or natural finishes and are priced at $699 at Arhaus in Rockville (301-230-2973, arhaus.com).

Sweet Slumber

There’s something dreamy about a canopy bed. This modern version, from designer Leanne Ford, brings the drama and creates a sleek shelter with a barrel-vaulted canopy made of powder-coated iron tubing and an upholstered headboard for comfort. The Canyon canopy bed retails for $1,799 (queen size) and $1,999 (king size) at Crate and Barrel in Upper Northwest D.C.’s Spring Valley neighborhood (202-364-6100, crateandbarrel.com).

Posh Perch

Sink into this fun, good-looking and cozy swivel chair. The soft, low-slung lounge spot makes it easy to turn and face the conversation or pivot to take in the view outside. It’s available in more than 40 fabric styles and colors and priced from $899 to $1,748 at West Elm in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose (301-230-7630, westelm.com).

Carolyn Weber lives in Silver Spring and frequently writes about architecture and home design.

This story appears in the September/October 2022 issue of Bethesda Magazine.