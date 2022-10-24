Two males shooting at each other Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring struck a commercial business and a car driving on Fenton Street, according to county police.

No injuries were reported and police believe the shooting was contained between the two males, police said in a press release.



According to the release, officers responded at about 10:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive. The vehicle that was struck was driving on Fenton Street towards Ellsworth, police said.

This story will be updated.

