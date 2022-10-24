A 19-year-old cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck Sunday night by a vehicle at Georgia Avenue and Janet Road, according to the Montgomery County police.

The vehicle, which then fled the scene, is believed to be a dark-red or maroon-colored Honda Accord, possibly a 2003-2007 model, that is missing a side-mirror, police said in a press release Monday morning.

According to the release, county police and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded around 11 p.m. to reports of a cyclist who had been struck. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Detectives continue to investigate the collision, according to the release.