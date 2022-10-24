Credit: Getty Images

A 19-year-old cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck Sunday night by a vehicle at Georgia Avenue and Janet Road, according to the Montgomery County police. 

The vehicle, which then fled the scene, is believed to be a dark-red or maroon-colored Honda Accord, possibly a 2003-2007 model, that is missing a side-mirror, police said in a press release Monday morning.

According to the release, county police and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded around 11 p.m. to reports of a cyclist who had been struck. The victim was taken to an area hospital. 

Detectives continue to investigate the collision, according to the release.

Apps Bichu reports on growth and justice. She can be reached at apps.bichu@bethesdamagazine.com