A 39-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County police.

Police and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded at about 8:45 p.m. to a report that a pedestrian had been struck in the area of Midcounty Highway and Washington Grove Lane, according to a press release.

A man found in the road was pronounced dead at the scene. He appeared to have been struck by at least one vehicle, whose driver remained on the scene, police said.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the pedestrian being struck, the press release said.

The name of the deceased man is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Midcounty Highway was closed at eastbound Washington Grove Lane while police investigated the collision Saturday night.