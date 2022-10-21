Bike ride to Capitol Hill pushes for safer streets after Bethesda cyclist’s death

It’s been eight weeks since Bethesda resident Sarah Langenkamp, an avid cyclist, was killed while riding along River Road in Bethesda. A ghost bike now memorializes the place where she lost her life, but her husband and other cycling enthusiasts are turning their efforts to preventing future tragedies — beginning with a ride to Capitol Hill. [WTOP]

Silver Spring’s Zinnia makes Washingtonian’s list of cozy fall patios and drinks gardens

Zinnia’s on Colesville Road in Silver Spring is one of two Montgomery County restaurants highlighted in Washingtonian Magazine’s list of local cozy patios and gardens for having drinks. Lone Oak Farm Brewing Co. in Olney also made the list. [Washingtonian]

Montgomery County native brings mental health franchise to Bethesda — with more to come

Ellie Mental Health is a fast-growing mental health franchise model headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. And a new Bethesda location at 8120 Woodmont Ave., Suite 840, is the first of multiple Maryland practices that its franchise owner, Montgomery County native Shahzad Dastgir, plans to open this year. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high near 66



