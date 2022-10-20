Montgomery County Council receives 128 applications for interim Planning Board

The Montgomery County Council has received 128 applications from residents seeking to serve as temporary Planning Board members after the entire five-member board resigned last week amid scandals. The County Council plans to interview finalists at its meeting Tuesday and appoint the interim board Oct. 27, council spokeswoman Sonya Healy said. [The Washington Post]

A nearly $9M French country manor on a large lot hits the market in Potomac

If you’ve ever wanted to live in a French country manor, but one that’s nearly 16,000 square feet and in suburban Maryland, here’s your chance. The seven-bedroom, seven-full-bath and three-half-bath estate at 10408 Stapleford Hall Drive in Potomac sits on a 4-acre lot by the private Bullis School. It is listed for $8.998 million by Anne Killeen of Washington Fine Properties. [Washington Business Journal]

Elrich hopes new Planning Board is balanced about Thrive 2050 plan

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich continues to push for a delay in the approval of a long-term planning document, even as the County Council gets set to sift through over 100 applications for its Planning Board. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 61

In case you missed it:

County teachers union files unfair labor practice complaint against MCPS

Former Planning Board member faces risk management consultant in County Council District 6 race

Former Planning Board member faces risk management consultant in County Council District 6 race