Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money, property and a vehicle part were taken from thefts from vehicles between Oct. 3 and 5 on streets including Georgia Street, Ashboro Court, Abilene Drive, Washington Avenue and Rolling Road. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 4400 block of Montgomery Avenue between approximately 12:30 and 2:47 p.m. Oct. 4. Force was reported.
- A part was taken from a theft in the 10300 block of Grosvenor Place between approximately 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and noon Oct. 6. Force was reported.
- Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from vehicles from Oct. 2 and 8 on streets including Baltimore and Harvard avenues, Nahant Street, Bent Branch and Madawaska roads, 80th Street and 78th Street. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between Oct. 1 and 6. One theft occurred in the 6300 block of Wilson Lane and another in the 5600 block of Spruce Tree Avenue. No force was reported.
- Money was taken from two vehicles in the 9900 block of Belhaven Road between approximately 7 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9:30 a.m. Oct. 3. No force was reported.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the unit block of Park Overlook Court between approximately noon 0ct. 5 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- Someone took a vehicle in the 5000 block of Bradley Boulevard between approximately 7:38 p.m. Oct. 7 and 11 a.m. Oct. 8.
Commercial burglary
- Someone broke into a vacant building in the 11300 block of Rockville Pike between approximately 4 p.m. Sept. 30 and 7:20 a.m. Oct. 3. Nothing was taken.
Armed robbery
- An armed suspect robbed a 7-Eleven located in the 5100 block of Rover Road at approximately 3 a.m. Oct. 5.
- A suspect displaying a weapon took money and property from a man in the 8500 block of 16th Street at approximately 10:08 p.m. Oct. 7.
Aggravated assault
- An aggravated assault occurred at Westfield Montgomery mall in the 7100 block of Democracy Boulevard at approximately 8:36 p.m. Oct. 4. One suspect displayed a weapon.
Residential burglary
- Someone broke into a home in the 8800 block of Bradley Boulevard between approximately 10 a.m. Sept. 26 and 9 a.m. Oct. 3. Nothing was taken.
Vandalism
- Someone spray painted graffiti on a property in the 4800 block of Auburn Avenue between approximately midnight Oct. 4 and 4 p.m. Oct. 6.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 300 block of E. Gude Drive in the early morning hours of Oct. 2. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A key was taken and used to steal a vehicle in the 16200 block of Frederick Road in the early morning hours of Oct. 2.
- Someone attempted to steal a vehicle in the 15400 block of Frederick Road between approximately 3 p.m. Oct. 1 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6.
- Someone took a vehicle in the 8600 block of Red Coat Lane in the early morning hours of Oct. 6. The vehicle was recovered Oct. 7.
Attempted armed carjacking
- An attempted armed carjacking occurred in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue at approximately 11:50 a.m. Oct. 3. The suspects were arrested.
Shooting
- A shooting occurred in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway at approximately 9:23 p.m. Oct. 7.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from multiple vehicles between Oct. 1 and 8 on streets including Ellsworth Drive, Georgia Avenue, Blair Road, Fenton Street and East West Highway. Force was reported in two incidents.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Sept. 15 and Oct. 8 on streets including Clearview Place, Normandy and N. Noyes Drive, Colesville and Seminary Road and Montgomery Street. Force was reported in two incidents.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6. One theft occurred in the 8200 block of Garland Avenue and the other in the 8500 block of 11th Avenue. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from vehicles between Oct. 4 and Oct. 6 on streets including Oakview Drive, Baritone Court, Legato Way, Royal and Dilston roads and the area of Prelude Drive and Legato Way. Force was reported.
- Money, property and parts were taken from vehicles between Sept. 29 and Oct. 7 on streets including Stewart Lane, Plum Orchard Drive, February and Heather Hollow circles and Lockwood Drive. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from four vehicles between Oct. 2 and 7 on streets including Columbia Pike, Blackburn Road, Castle Ridge Way and Ballinger Terrace. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 9300 block of Corporate Boulevard between approximately 10 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11 a.m. Oct. 5.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 8100 block of Fallow Drive between approximately 3 and 8 a.m. Oct. 8. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the area of Watkins Mill Road and Club Lake Road between approximately 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and 10 a.m. Oct. 6. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between approximately 6:15 a.m. and 5:08 p.m. Oct. 7. One theft occurred in the 18900 block of Woodfield Road and another in the 17800 block of Washington Grove Lane. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- Someone took a vehicle in the 1200 block of East West Highway in the early morning hours of Oct. 4. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered Oct. 4.
- Someone took a vehicle in the 8800 block of Colesville Road between approximately 8:30 p.m. Oct. 6 and 6 a.m. Oct. 7. The vehicle was recovered Oct. 8.
- Someone took a vehicle in the 1600 block of Lansdowne Way between approximately 11:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 7:30 a.m. Oct. 8. Unknown entry. The vehicle was recovered Oct. 10.
- Someone took a vehicle in the 600 block of University Boulevard at approximately 4:52 p.m. Oct. 3. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered Oct. 3.
- Someone took a vehicle and also used a spare key inside that vehicle to take another vehicle at the same residence in the 1400 block of Stateside Drive at approximately 6:56 a.m. Oct. 5.
- Someone took a vehicle in the 10100 block of Renfrew Road at approximately 5:51 a.m. Oct. 6. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked with a spare key possibly left inside. The vehicle was recovered Oct. 7.
- Someone took a vehicle in the 11400 block of December Way between approximately 5:30 and 11:10 p.m. Oct. 6. The vehicle was recovered Oct. 6.
Aggravated assault
- Someone assaulted another person in the 8400 block of Georgia Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m. Oct. 2. One suspect displayed a weapon.
- Someone assaulted another person in the unit block of Treetop View Court at approximately 4:19 p.m. Oct. 8. One suspect displayed a weapon.
Commercial burglary
- Someone took property from Takoma Academy in the 8300 block of Carroll Avenue in the early morning hours of Oct. 8. There no signs of forced entry. A suspect was arrested.
Weapons offense
- A suspect was arrested for a weapons offense in the area of Georgia Avenue and Silver Spring Avenue at approximately 8:10 p.m. Oct. 6.
Shots fired
- Shots were fired occurred in the 1400 block of Castle Boulevard in the early morning hours of Oct. 6. A suspect was arrested.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Someone took a vehicle in the 9300 block of Corporate Boulevard between approximately 8 a.m. Oct. 4 and 8:30 a.m. Oct. 5. The vehicle was recovered Oct. 6.
Attempted strong-arm robbery
- Someone assaulted a man and attempted to take his property in the 2600 block of Research Boulevard at approximately 9:50 p.m. Oct. 2.
Aggravated assault
- Someone displayed a weapon and assaulted a man in the 9900 block of Stedwick Road at approximately 7:26 p.m. Oct. 5.
Commercial burglary
- Someone broke into Goshen Beer & Wine and took merchandise in the 9100 block of Rothbury Drive in the early morning hours of Oct. 6.
Shots fired
- Shots were fired in the 9900 block of Walker House Road at approximately 8:16 p.m. Oct. 6.