An investigation by the county fire department’s bomb squad of a possibly suspicious package at the Department of Energy in Germantown did not find any explosives, authorities said early Wednesday evening.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, county police and the county’s fire department said they were investigating a report of a possibly suspicious package inside a delivery truck that had been received by Montgomery County Emergency Communications at about 11:15 a.m.

The Fire and Explosive Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service conducted a search of the truck at the department’s offices in the 19000 block of Germantown Road, according to a police press release.

Media video of the investigation shows a robot being used to search a Fed Ex truck.

Germantown Road was closed between Crystal Rock Drive and I-270, including ramps 15A and 15B, during the investigation.

Authorities reported shortly before 6 p.m. that the road had reopened.