Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days

A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing.

Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County police said Monday. [NBC4 Washington]

Classroom COVID-19 outbreaks rising in Motgomery County public schools

Classroom outbreaks of COVID-19 are on the rise in Montgomery County public schools, according to a new advisory to parents, and health officials have an ask of parents.

The county’s public health emergency preparedness director is calling on parents to get their kids and other family members boosted with the latest versions of the COVID-19 vaccine. [WUSA9]

Voter registration deadline looms for Marylanders

Maryland voters have until Tuesday to register to vote by mail or online.

Election officials remind that voters who register by mail must have their application postmarked by Tuesday. Voters can also still register on Election Day at a polling site. [WJLA]

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny with a high near 53.

In case you missed it:

‘Dozens’ have applied for interim Planning Board seats, Albornoz says

Relying on self-funding, Trone outspent GOP opponent by 28-1 ratio in 3rd quarter

Passenger killed in two-vehicle collision in Germantown