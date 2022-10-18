It’s time to ditch the traditional dinner and a movie and try something new on date night. Montgomery County has plenty of unique date-night destinations whether it’s for a first date or an outing to escape the house and kids.

Here are six fun date night ideas:

The Eleanor

The Eleanor, at 931 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring, offers five mini bowling lanes, Skee Ball and arcade games, plus drinks and a menu featuring items such as burgers, BBQ shrimp, wood-fired pizzas, pasta and more.

The Eleanor is open from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are encouraged but walk-ins are accepted on a wait-list basis. Slots are available for one hour for $10 per person for each hour.

iFLY Gaithersburg

iFly, at 9400 Gaither Road in Gaithersburg, allows people to simulate the experience of skydiving, starting at $64.99.

iFly is an indoor skydiving entertainment destination open to ages 3 and up and those under 300 pounds, according to the business’s website. Each flight lasts 60 seconds; two flights are included in the $64.99 package. Sessions sell out in advance so reservations are encouraged.

The venue is closed Monday, open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Sip & Develop

Sip & Develop, at 8501 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring, combines a “bring your own” self-serve beverage option and a social environment offering film-developing instructions. No film developing

Sip & Develop is open from 1 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The business is closed Monday through Wednesday experience is required.. Kids ages 10 and older are welcome. Seats are available starting at $45 to print in the studio.

Bella Vista Farm

Bella Vista Farm, at 4901 Brookeville Road in Brookeville, features various activities, including axe throwing. Axe throwing is open to the public Friday evenings for happy hour from 5:30 to 8 p.m. All guests are trained and coached on the technique of axe throwing.

For updates on Bella Vita Farm events, visit Events.com.

Escape Quest (Bethesda)

Escape Quest, at 4936 Fairmont Ave. in downtown Bethesda, features the Black Widow escape room, where attendees are locked in the gothic lair of the infamous Black Widow serial killer to discover how and why she killed the men and get out before she returns.

Rooms can be booked on the Escape Quest website, starting at $97 for two people for an hour and up to $321 for 10 people.

Comet Ping Pong

Comet Ping Pong, at 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW in Washington, D.C, features indoor and outdoor dining, free ping pong and live music along with a menu of gourmet pizzas.

Comet Ping Pong is open from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 10:45 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.