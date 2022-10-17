State begins bicycle safety improvements on Old Georgetown Road

A new MDOT project in Montgomery County, Maryland, aims to help bike safety on a road where two bicyclists were struck and killed in the last three years. The improvements on the nearly 2-mile stretch of Old Georgetown Road, also known as Route 187, between I-495 and Nicholson Lane, will convert one travel lane in each direction into safer areas for bicyclists. [WTOP]

Downtown Silver Spring restaurant slated to reopen after fire damage

Copper Canyon Grill, a popular restaurant in downtown Silver Spring, is reopening its doors this week after damage from a fire shut it down in early July. The restaurant on Ellsworth Drive is slated to reopen Tuesday, three months after a fire in an exhaust shaft caused $350,000 to over $500,000 in damages, according to initial estimates by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials. [WTOP]

How a knock on Neil Armstrong’s door in 1969 is still reverberating

Months after the moon landing, an immigrant family showed up uninvited at the astronaut’s family home. They never forgot how they were treated. Now one member of that family lives in Chevy Chase and the visit is the subject of a short film called One Small Visit. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

In case you missed it:

Former Montgomery County planning officials urge county to move quickly to fill Planning Board vacancies

Board of Education candidates discuss teacher recruitment and school safety

Montgomery County Recreation invites community input for Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center