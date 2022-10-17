Montgomery County police have announced the identity of a man killed Saturday night in a two-car collision in Germantown.

Jose Vidal Urias Beltran, 30, of Germantown was killed when the Jeep he was riding in was involved in a collision with a pickup truck, police said Monday in a press release.

At about 11:15 p.m., police and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the report of a collision on southbound Frederick Road at Plummer Drive.

According to police, a silver 2006 Ford F250 pickup truck was traveling southbound on Frederick Road while a blue 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee was turning left from northbound Frederick Road onto westbound Plummer Drive. The Jeep struck the pickup truck in the intersection, police said.

Two people involved in the crash were pinned in the vehicles and had to be extricated, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter on Saturday night.

Beltran was pronounced dead at the scene while the Jeep’s driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The driver and passengers of the truck suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the collision.