A man was killed late Saturday night when the Jeep he was riding in was involved in a collision with a truck in Germantown, according to Montgomery County police.

At about 11:15 p.m., police and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the report of a collision on southbound Frederick Road near Plummer Drive, police said Sunday in a press release.

Two people involved in the crash were pinned in the vehicles and had to be extricated, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter on Saturday night.

The Jeep passenger was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The driver and passengers of the truck suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Police said the identity of the deceased passenger is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.