Montgomery County Recreation is asking county residents to share what type of programming they’d like to see at the Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center that is scheduled to open in 2023.

Members of the community are invited to attend a 7 p.m. public forum Nov. 3 at the Silver Spring Civic Building to share their input, according to a recreation department release.

The center, at 1319 Apple Ave. in downtown Silver Spring, encompasses 120,000 square feet of public recreation space within a larger housing project and is part of a public-private partnership between the county’s Housing Opportunity Commission and the Lee Development Group.

In this August photo, construction continued on the Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center that is scheduled to open in 2023. Credit: Montgomery County Recreation.

The recreation department is seeking information about what types of activities and programs residents would like to have offered at the new center, according to department spokesperson Monika Hammer.

Hammer said the forum is currently the only one planned and those who can’t attend the meeting can take a survey online. The survey asks participants to choose their preferences of activities and programs from options ranging from youth aquatics and sports programs to adult fitness classes and competitive sports leagues and lifestyle programs for older residents.

Construction workers smooth freshly poured cement Friday at the complex housing the center. Credit: Brendan Daly

When completed, the center will encompass recreation, aquatics, and senior programming, and will include both recreation and leisure activities, according to the release. Pools are designed for general swimming, low-level diving, exercise, aquatic play, training and more. A gymnasium, exercise and weight room spaces, movement and dance studios, multipurpose activity rooms, public use space, and social space with a culinary arts kitchen are also included, the release said.