County police seek man wanted for two bank robberies in Gaithersburg

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man connected to two bank robberies in Gaithersburg in September. According to the Montgomery County police, the armed robberies happened at two different TD Banks. [WUSA9]

Rockville’s The Shops at Congressional Village sells to highest bidder at auction

The Shops at Congressional Village sold Wednesday to the highest bidder, a suburban Maryland restaurant group behind brands including an Asian food hall in Rockville, after its current owner defaulted on a loan it took out nearly four years ago to refinance the property. [Washington Business Journal]

Overcrowding a concern on Metro system still hobbled by sidelined railcars

More people are choosing to ride Metrorail, and it’s leading to crowding issues on a system still hobbled by a lack of railcars. Metro said it set a pandemic-era record with more than 300,000 rail trips Wednesday, thanks to commuters, a convention and the Washington Capitals’ season opener. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 67

