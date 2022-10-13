Three out of jobs in wake of fight at Gaithersburg-Northwest high school football game

Three of the adults involved in the brawl at the football game between Gaithersburg and Northwest high schools last month are out of jobs.

On Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery County Public Schools said in a statement that the positions of the athletic specialist (also known as athletic director) at Gaithersburg High School and the head and assistant football coaching positions at Northwest had been “vacated.” It’s not known whether the three left of their own accord. [WTOP]

Opponents sue over Maryland plan to add toll lanes to Beltway, I-270

The Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club and three other groups filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against a state plan to widen Interstate 270 and part of the Capital Beltway with toll lanes, saying the proposal’s environmental analysis was “deficient.” [The Washington Post]

Police have located parents of little boy found in Silver Spring

Montgomery County police have located the parents of a little boy who was found alone in a parking lot early Wednesday in Silver Spring. The boy was found at about 5:45 a.m. in a parking lot in the 700 block of Wayne Avenue, police said. [NBC4]

Today’s weather: Showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m. High near 71.

