Joy by Seven Reasons announced Wednesday that it will open its doors Tuesday in Chevy Chase.

The Latin American restaurant, at 5471 Wisconsin Ave., is a new concept from Seven Restaurant Group co-founders Enrique Limardo and Ezequiel Vazquez-Ger, who also runs Seven Reasons and Imperfecto in Washington, D.C., Bethesda Beat reported in June.

The 4,834-square-foot restaurant is expected to seat 150 people. Joy by Seven Reasons was planning to be open for dinner from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday, according to a June press release from the Chevy Chase Land. Co.

The Wisconsin Avenue space formerly was home to Little Beet Table, a gluten-free restaurant, which opened in November 2019 before temporarily closing during the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened in May 2021 but then closed permanently in March 2022.