A Latin American restaurant, Joy by Seven Reasons, is scheduled to open this fall in the former Little Beet Table space on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase. Credit: Photo courtesy of The Chevy Chase Land Company

Joy by Seven Reasons announced Wednesday that it will open its doors Tuesday in Chevy Chase.

The Latin American restaurant, at 5471 Wisconsin Ave., is a new concept from Seven Restaurant Group co-founders Enrique Limardo and Ezequiel Vazquez-Ger, who also runs Seven Reasons and Imperfecto in Washington, D.C., Bethesda Beat reported in June.

The 4,834-square-foot restaurant is expected to seat 150 people. Joy by Seven Reasons was planning to be open for dinner from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday, according to a June press release from the Chevy Chase Land. Co.

The Wisconsin Avenue space formerly was home to Little Beet Table, a gluten-free restaurant, which opened in November 2019 before temporarily closing during the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened in May 2021 but then closed permanently in March 2022.