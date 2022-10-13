A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at the Fire Station 1 Restaurant & Bar on Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring, according to the Montgomery Fire & Rescue Service.

The northbound lanes of Georgia Avenue remain closed between Sligo and Thayer avenues as firefighters respond to the blaze. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes, authorities said.

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter late Thursday afternoon that the fire started in the kitchen ductwork.

Update – Fire Station 1 restaurant, Georgia Avenue & Silver Spring Avenue, kitchen fire, fire in ductwork, @mcfrs PE718, PE715, T834P, A716, CT705, MAU716 assisting, some roads blocked in downtown Silver Spring area https://t.co/LtZEgx89sh — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 13, 2022

At 4:36 p.m., Piringer tweeted the fire had been extinguished, and no injuries were reported.