A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at the Fire Station 1 Restaurant & Bar on Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring, according to the Montgomery Fire & Rescue Service.
The northbound lanes of Georgia Avenue remain closed between Sligo and Thayer avenues as firefighters respond to the blaze. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes, authorities said.
Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter late Thursday afternoon that the fire started in the kitchen ductwork.
At 4:36 p.m., Piringer tweeted the fire had been extinguished, and no injuries were reported.