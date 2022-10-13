A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking that occurred in March 2021 in a Wheaton parking lot.

Montgomery County Circuit Court David Lease also sentenced Anthony Millhouse, 40, during Tuesday’s sentencing to five years of supervised probation upon release, according to a press release from the state’s attorney’s office.

In April, Millhouse was convicted by a jury of armed carjacking and the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

According to the release, Millhouse carjacked a 49-year-old woman at gunpoint in the parking lot at 11249 Fern Street on March 30, 2021. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

On that day, the victim had unlocked her 2018 Hyundai Tucson and placed some items inside after leaving work. She had stepped back to put on a long-sleeve shirt that she was holding when she was quickly approached by Millhouse, according to the release.

When Millhouse pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle, she complied and walked away before realizing she was still holding the key fob for the vehicle. She then threw it toward Millhouse, who retrieved it from the ground before fleeing.

Millhouse was arrested in the District with assistance from the Metropolitan Police Department after county detectives worked with Prince George’s County police to determine the carjacked vehicle’s location within Prince George’s County, the release said.

“This is an appropriate sentence for the defendant who terrified an innocent member of our community as she went about her day. We thank our partners in the greater metropolitan area for working with us to recover the victim’s vehicle and for their help in tracking down Millhouse, so that he is not able to target anyone else and can be held responsible for his actions,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said.