Montgomery County police have released the identity of the motorcyclist killed in Wednesday’s two-vehicle collision in downtown Bethesda as Abdesselam Beggar, 24, of Chevy Chase.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision between a motorcycle and an SUV that occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Wisconsin Avenue at Chestnut Street, according to a press release issued Thursday evening.

According to police, a blue 2018 Yamaha XV1900 motorcycle driven by Beggar was traveling north on Wisconsin Avenue when a green 2001 Toyota 4Runner traveling southbound attempted to turn left onto Chestnut Street. The vehicles collided in the northbound lanes.

Beggar was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman who was driving the SUV was taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash caused the closure of a section of Wisconsin Avenue between Woodmont Avenue and Battery Lane for several hours as police investigated.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the collision to contact detectives at 240-773-6620.