A man was killed Wednesday morning when his motorcycle collided with an SUV in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street in downtown Bethesda, according to Montgomery County police.

The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin, police said.

Shortly after 7 a.m., police and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the report of a collision. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman who was driving the SUV was taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, which caused the section of Wisconsin Avenue between Woodmont Avenue and Battery Lane to be closed until about 11:30 a.m.