The County Council announced Wednesday that it has accepted the resignation of all five members of the Montgomery County Planning Board, saying it has lost confidence in the board.

The announcement follows weeks of controversy involving the board, including the reprimand of board Chair Casey Anderson and two commissioners after revelations that Anderson kept a full bar in his office against Planning Department rules, allegations against Anderson about the Planning Department workplace, the board’s abrupt firing last week of Planning Director Gwen Wright and a report of new allegations this week that board Vice Chairman Partap Verma violated ethics laws during recent investigations involving Anderson.

The council has accepted the resignations of Anderson, Verma and Commissioners Gerald Cichy, Tina Patterson and Carol Rubin. These resignations are effective immediately, according to a council press release.

“The Montgomery County Council is united in taking the steps necessary to ensure that the Montgomery County Planning Board can serve its critical functions and oversee the Planning and Parks Departments’ important work for our community,” council President Gabe Albornoz said in the release. “The Council has lost confidence in the Montgomery County Planning Board and accepted these resignations to reset operations. We are acting with deliberate speed to appoint new commissioners to move Montgomery County forward. We thank the commissioners for their service to our County.”

See more My statement on the resignations of the Montgomery County Planning Board members pic.twitter.com/hRSBsJxZHX — Councilmember Evan Glass (@CMEvanGlass) October 12, 2022

Following Friday’s vote by Verma, Rubin, Cichy and Patterson to oust Wright, the board appointed Tanya Stern, who had been deputy director under Wright since August 2018, as acting director. Anderson was not present for the vote.

In its release, the council said it is “confident” that Stern will “provide steady leadership in the weeks ahead. The Council also appreciates and supports Park and Planning staff.”

The council is set to select Oct. 25 new temporary acting board commissioners, the release said. Applicants with expertise in land use, planning, economic development, transportation, and environmental and park issues are encouraged to apply by the deadline of 5 p.m. Oct. 18, the release said.

The council appoints the board commissioners, who serve four-year terms. Board members also serve as commissioners of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.