Editor’s note: This story was updated at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 12, 2022, to include the latest information.

All lanes of Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Bethesda have reopened as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after a collision involving a motorcycle earlier that morning caused the closure of the road between Woodmont Avenue and Battery Lane, according to authorities.

During the road closure, first responders were on the scene evaluating a traumatic injury resulting from the collision, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter.