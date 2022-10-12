Allegations against vice chair deepen Montgomery Planning Board controversy

An investigation into Montgomery County Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson’s conduct has expanded to include the actions of Vice Chair Partap Verma and the abrupt firing of Planning Department director Gwen Wright, County Council President Gabe Albornoz said Tuesday. [The Washington Post]

Ukrainian soldier gets prosthetic leg in Montgomery County

A Ukrainian soldier who fought on the front lines in Luhansk province is now in Silver Spring, one of six Ukrainian soldiers getting prosthetic limbs from Medical Center Orthotics and Prosthetics. [WTOP]

County digital equity program continuing; local distribution events scheduled

Montgomery County is continuing to loan computers to low-income and senior residents, using more than $22.6 million in federal and state grants for its Montgomery Connects digital equity program, County Executive Marc Elrich announced. [Source of the Spring]

Today’s weather: Increasing clouds, with a high near 70

