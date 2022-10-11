Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between Sept. 20 and 27. One theft occurred in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive and one theft occurred in the 6700 block of Melville Place. Force was reported.
- Money, property and parts were taken from vehicles between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 on Dorset and Willard avenues, Selkirk Drive and Wiscasset Road. Force was reported in two events.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 6000 block of Ryland Drive between approximately 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and 10:00 a.m. Oct. 1. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 7700 block of Wisconsin Avenue between Aug. 28 and Sept. 23. Unknown entry.
- A vehicle was taken in the 7400 block of Hampden Lane between approximately midnight and 8 a.m. Sept. 29. Unknown entry. The vehicle was recovered Sept. 29.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11600 block of Old Georgetown Road between approximately 5:45 and 9:00 p.m. Sept. 25. Unknown entry.
- A motorcycle was taken in the 5400 block of Nicolson Lane between approximately midnight and 5:00 p.m. Sept. 29. Force was reported. The motorcycle was recovered on 09/29. The suspects were arrested.
Robbery
- A theft occurred in the 7100 block of Wisconsin Avenue at approximately 3:38 p.m. Sept. 25. The suspect took a woman’s property.
Armed robbery
- An armed robbery occurred in the area of Porter Road and Leonard Drive at approximately 10:12 p.m. Oct. 1. The suspect displayed a weapon and took money and property from the two adult victims.
- An armed robbery of a postal delivery person occurred in the 9700 block of Hillridge Drive at approximately 1:21 p.m. Sept. 28. The suspect displayed a weapon and took property.
Attempted carjacking
- An attempted armed carjacking occurred in the 4900 block of Hampden Lane at approximately 7:33 p.m. Sept. 29. One suspect displayed a weapon. The suspects attempted to take a man’s vehicle.
Residential burglary
- A residential burglary occurred in the 9400 block of Newbridge Drive at approximately 8:48 p.m. Sept. 24. Forced entry was reported; property was taken.
- An attempted residential burglary occurred in the 6800 block of Fairfax Road between approximately 12:55 p.m. Sept. 21 and 7 p.m. Sept. 28.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Someone attempted to take property from four vehicles in the 300 block of E. Gude Drive in the early morning hours of Sept. 27.
- Someone attempted to steal property from a vehicle in the unit block of Stratton Court between approximately 7 p.m. Sept. 25 and 8:15 a.m. Sept. 26.
- Someone stole property from two vehicles in the 15300 and 15500 blocks of Schaeffer Road between approximately 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25 and 10 a.m. Sept. 26. No force was reported; money and property were taken.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike at approximately 8:43 p.m. Sept. 25. No force was reported; the vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered Oct. 6.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Sept. 23 and Oct. 1 on Georgia and Silver Spring avenues, N. Falkland Lane and Cameron, Ripley and Bonifant streets . Force was reported in multiple events. A suspect was arrested for one of the Georgia Avenue thefts.
- Property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Sept. 26 and 30 on Sligo Creek Parkway, Highland Drive and Seminary, Grace Church and Manchester roads. Force was reported.
- Vehicle parts were taken from three vehicles between Sept. 26 and 29 on Garland Avenue, Bradford Road and Prospect Street. Force was reported. One 17-year-old boy was arrested for the Garland Avenue theft.
- Money, property and vehicle parts were taken between Sept. 22 and 30 on Hampshire Green Lane, Edgewater Parkway, Northampton and Southampton drives, Beacon, Renfrew and Dilston roads. Force was reported in multiple events.
- Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Sept. 28 and 30 on February and November circles, Stewart Lane and Tanley Road. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple thefts between Sept. 22 and 28 on Parkford Manor and Sheffield Manor terraces, Wildlife Lane, Gateshead Manor and Bruton Parish ways, Old Columbia Pike and Vivaldi Court. Force was reported in multiple events.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Ellsworth Drive and Ellsworth Heights Street at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25. No force was reported; the vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked with a key left inside. The vehicle was recovered Oct. 1.
- A vehicle was taken in the 13500 block of Greencastle Ridge Terrace between approximately 8 p.m. Sept. 25 and 3:30 a.m. Sept. 26. The vehicle was recovered Sept. 29.
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive at approximately 8:55 p.m. Sept. 26. No force; was reported; the vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered Sept. 27.
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue between approximately 8:15 and 10:10 p.m. Oct. 1. The vehicle was reported to have possibly been left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered Oct. 03.
- A vehicle was taken in the 12400 block of Eastbourne Drive between approximately 9 p.m. Sept. 26 and 10 a.m. on Sept. 27. The vehicle was recovered Sept. 27.
Aggravated assault
- Property was taken from a vehicle and there was an attempted vehicle theft and aggravated assault in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue at approximately 8:59 p.m. Sept. 24. One of the suspects displayed a weapon.
- Three adult male victims were assaulted by one person in the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue in the early morning hours of Sept. 25.
Armed carjackings
- A vehicle was taken from a man in the 8200 block of Fenton Street at approximately 8:43 p.m. Sept. 29. One suspect displayed a weapon.
Armed robbery
- Property was taken from a woman in the area of Dale and Greenbrier drives at approximately 7:56 p.m. Sept. 25. One suspect displayed a weapon.
Commercial burglary
- Someone broke into and took property from Laz Parking in the 1400 block of Spring Street between approximately 10 p.m. Sept. 26 and 4:31 a.m. Sept. 27. Forced entry was reported.
- Someone broke into and took property from a Dunkin Donuts in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in the early morning hours of Sept. 30.
- Someone attempted to break into a CVS Pharmacy located in the 15600 block of Columbia Pike in the early morning hours of Oct. 1.
Residential burglary
- Someone stole property from a home in the 10100 block of Gates Avenue between approximately 4:26 p.m. and 5:25 p.m. Sept. 26. No signs of forced entry were reported; a door was reported to have been left unlocked.
- Someone stole property from a home in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard between approximately noon Sept. 11 and noon Oct. 1. No signs of forced entry were reported.
Shooting
- A suspect was arrested in a shooting that occurred in the 1700 block of Mount Pisgah Lane at approximately 5:56 p.m. Oct. 1.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 9700 block of Key West Avenue between approximately 10 p.m. Sept. 25 and 8:55 a.m. Sept. 26. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from four vehicles in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle between approximately 2 p.m. Sept. 26 and 7 a.m. Sept. 27. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 19300 block of Sandy Lake Drive between approximately 7 p.m. Sept. 26 and 8 a.m. Sept. 27. No force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 8700 block of Snouffer School Road between approximately 4 p.m. Sept. 23 and 7 a.m. Sept. 26. No force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 17200 block of King James Way between approximately 8 p.m. Sept. 30 and noon Oct. 1. The vehicle was recovered Oct. 6.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8300 block of Mountain Ash Way between approximately noon Sept. 20 and 10 p.m. Sept. 27.
Commercial burglaries
- Property was taken from a building under construction in the 9100 block of Gaither Road between approximately 3:30 p.m. Sept. 26 and 4:55 a.m. Sept. 27. Forced entry was reported.
- Property was taken from Cube Smart in the 8000 block of Snouffer School Road between approximately 4:01 p.m. Sept. 19 and 11:59 p.m. Sept. 23. Forced entry was reported.
Armed bank robbery
- A man who implied that he had a weapon stole money from the TD Bank in the 15800 block of Shady Grove Road at approximately 4:48 p.m. Sept. 27.
Aggravated assault
- Two men were assaulted in the 18400 block of Lost Knife Circle at approximately 7:29 p.m. Sept. 25. The suspects displayed weapons.