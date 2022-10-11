The craft beverage industry is growing and thriving in Montgomery County

With 558 farms, the agriculture industry produces $281 million in economic impact. In recent years, the craft beverage industry has contributed to this success. These days, wineries, breweries and distilleries are also part of a thriving and growing beverage industry. [Washington Business Journal]

How Montgomery County is helping shape the local bio workforce as demand for talent increases

Montgomery County’s growing life sciences industry is getting a boost from collaborative efforts between businesses, higher education institutions, nonprofits and government agencies. The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) reports the county’s more than 300 bio companies attracted nearly $8 billion in investments in 2020.[Washington Business Journal]

Help is available: MoCo Domestic Violence Coordinating Council

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and on Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Chair of the Montgomery County Domestic Coordinating Council, Debbie Feinstein, talks about the resources available and teen dating violence initiatives in Montgomery County middle and high schools. [DC NEWS NOW]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 71

Climate protesters block traffic on Beltway Inner Loop in Silver Spring

McCarthy unopposed in quest for 5th term as Montgomery County state’s attorney

Germantown man charged with attempted murder in connection with Montgomery Village shooting