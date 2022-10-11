As the weather starts to cool, it’s time to head indoors for entertainment and a popular option is attending a trivia contest.

Several restaurants and bars throughout Montgomery County regularly hold events dedicated to the game of wits. Here are 10:

7 Locks Brewing

7 Locks Brewing, at 12227 Wilkins Ave. in Rockville, holds a “Geeks Who Drink Trivia” night Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m.

Other events offered at 7 Locks Brewing include drag bingo, live music and farmers markets.

But First Drinks

But First Drinks (BFD), at 8120 Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda inside the Bethesdan Hotel, holds trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Brews & Barrels Bourbon Bar & Grill

Brews & Barrels Bourbon Bar & Grill, at 625 Center Point Way in Gaithersburg, holds a trivia night at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. The bar also hosts live music events regularly.

Caddies

Caddies Bar and Grill, at 4922 Cordell Ave. in Bethesda, holds a trivia contest at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Winners receive prizes. Other events at Caddies include music bingo every Wednesday and live music every Friday and Saturday.

Quincy’s South Bar & Grille

Quincy’s South Bar & Grille, at 11401 Woodglen Drive in Rockville, holds an event at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Other events held at the bar include Team Feud, a game based on surveys, similar to the TV show Family Feud, on Wednesdays and bingo on Thursdays.

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, at 7900 Norfolk Ave. in Bethesda, holds trivia at 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the bar area. Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery also holds comedy night from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturdays.

Silver Branch Brewing Company

Silver Branch Brewing Company, at 8401 Colesville Road in Silver Spring, holds trivia at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in its taproom.

Stained Glass Pub

Stained Glass Pub’s Glenmont location, at 12510 Layhill Road in Silver Spring, holds live trivia at 8 p.m. Thursdays.

Trivia night features live multiple-choice, audio and video questions. Gift cards are awarded to winners for first, second and third place. Attending trivia night is free and there is no smart phone use during the event.

Stained Glass Pub in Glenmont also has live music on Saturdays and karaoke on Wednesdays.

The 4 Corners Pub

The 4 Corners Pub, at 10111 Sutherland Road in Silver Spring, holds trivia at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

The pub also hosts Taco Tuesdays and Smokey Fridays, featuring a new smoked meat weekly.

True Respite Brewing Company

True Respite Brewing Company, at 7301 Calhoun Place, Suite 600, in Rockville, holds trivia night from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. True Respite also holds events including a farmers market, food trucks and pub runs.