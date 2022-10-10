Editor’s note: This story was updated at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022.

Authorities have now opened all lanes of the Beltway Inner Loop at the Colesville Road exit in Silver Spring after protesters from the climate group Declare Emergency had blocked all lanes earlier Monday morning.

A dozen-plus supporters from around the country also gathered on the Colesville Road overpass, just south of where protesters had blocked the inner loop. Several said the climate protest was timed in solidarity with Indigenous Peoples Day, which is Monday, amid concerns about fracking and pipelines.

A woman who identified herself as Erica Suzeette, a member of the Dakota and Lakota Sioux and an Army veteran, said she had traveled from the Crow Creek Sioux reservation in Thompson, S.D.

“I came here in solidarity for the campaign for climate justice,” she said, and in opposition to the “greedy and corrupt people” who have despoiled the environment.

Seven people were arrested, according to Maryland State Police and Paul Severance of Washington, D.C., an organizer with Declare Emergency. One indigenous person was among them, Suzeette said.

“Indigenous people know how to care for the earth,” Severance said.

While the lanes were blocked, police diverted traffic onto southbound Colesville Road, according to a traffic report from WTOP. Delays extend west to Route 355, the report said. Montgomery County police assisted state police at the scene.

On July 4, protesters from Declare Emergency also stopped traffic on the Beltway at the same interchange.

According to its website, Declare Emergency is part of a coalition of “civil resistance groups … aiming to force legislative change” in the U.S. and other western nations. The group is demanding the U.S. declare a climate emergency and cease fossil fuel extraction on “federal and indigenous land.”

“Our method is to disrupt business as usual: to get the public and the media to confront our reality, and to force a government response,” the website says.

The July 4 protesters were charged with offenses that included disturbing the peace and failure to obey a reasonable or lawful order, according to a statement from Maryland State Police. Four of the protesters were also charged with resisting arrest, police said.

There was also one counter-protester who was charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest, according to police.