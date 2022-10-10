A 29-year-old Germantown man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that occurred Aug. 16 in Montgomery Village, according to Montgomery County police.

Damien Fisher, who was being held without bond in county custody on unrelated kidnapping and carjacking charges, was charged Oct. 4 with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, police said Monday in a press release.

According to the release, police responded around 11:30 a.m. Aug. 16 to the report of a shooting in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle.

Upon arriving, officers found a juvenile male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on the back staircase of the location and administered life-saving measures, according to the release. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said “items of evidentiary value were collected from the scene.”

Last month detectives identified Fisher as a suspect in the August shooting and learned he was a suspect in the carjacking and kidnapping incident, the release said. On Sept. 23, police charged Fisher with kidnapping, first-degree assault and unauthorized removal of a vehicle. Detectives also obtained information that further implicated Fisher in the August shooting, police said.

Fisher remains in custody at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, according to police. According to county court records, Fisher waived his right to have an attorney present at his initial court hearing on Oct. 7. No further information about an attorney was available in court records.