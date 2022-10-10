Montgomery County police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday in Rockville that also involved a suspect raising a gun toward a responding officer.

About 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway for the sound of shots and the report of a shooting that just occurred, according to a police press release issued Saturday.

Upon arriving in an unmarked vehicle, the first responding officer saw a man, approximately 30 years old, “carrying a black handgun with an extended magazine down by his side,” the release said.

As the officer stopped his vehicle, the man raised the gun toward the officer. The officer began to exit the vehicle while announcing his presence and ordering the man to put down the gun. The man dropped the gun and ran away, according to the release.

County and Rockville City police who responded found multiple shell casings at the scene. Officers determined the gun was a privately made firearm or “ghost gun” with a 30-round extended magazine.

County police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or detectives at 240-773-6084.