Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in the D.C. area, including MoCo

Amazon.com Inc. is nearing $1 billion in the distribution of loans and grants for affordable housing projects in Greater Washington, including in Montgomery County. The milestone comes about 19 months after the e-commerce giant pledged big housing commitments in its three hub markets. [Washington Business Journal]

Former swim star preaches healthy approach to gaming at Bethesda Esports gym

Growing up, two things always brought Josh Hafkin joy. Swimming was one of them. An ACC champion backstroker at UNC, Josh raced in the 2008 & 2012 Olympic Trials. The other was his brief escapes to the fantasy worlds of video games.

So Josh combined his passions and opened Game Gym in his hometown of Bethesda, where he applies the same training principles that made him a champion to teach kids a healthy way to approach gaming. [WJLA]

Biden visits Hagerstown factory to help U.S. Rep. David Trone

President Biden traveled to a truck parts factory in Hagerstown Friday to mark National Manufacturing Day, using the occasion to tout his record on jobs and the economy, bash Republicans, and prop up the state’s only vulnerable Democratic congressman – U.S. Rep. David Trone of Potomac. [Maryland Matters]

