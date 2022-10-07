October brings a range of events and activities in celebration of the spooky season and the arrival of fall. This weekend there will be events ranging from haunted attractions to a movie screening.

Here are nine to check out this weekend:

Field of Screams

Field of Screams, a popular haunted attraction in Olney, is now open.

Located at 4501 Olney-Laytonsville Road, the attraction will run every Friday and Saturday and most Thursdays and Sundays until Oct. 31, starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $54.

Ticket admission includes the “Super Trail,” which is the attraction’s Trail of Terror and Haunted Trail, in addition to the Slaughter Factory Haunted House and access to a 5-acre compound of bonfires and games.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Montgomery Parks presents a free screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Northwest Branch Recreational Park at 1450 Norbeck Road in Aspen Hill.

Attendees can begin arriving at 6 p.m. with blankets and chairs to get a spot on the lawn.

At dusk, shadow cast company Bloody Mayhem will take the stage to introduce the film and perform scenes along with the film as it is shown. Audience participation and costumes are encouraged. Prop bags will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Food and beer will be available for purchase from Liquidity Aleworks, Catalyst Hot Dogs and O’Boy Pizza & Ice Cream. The screening is for ages 17 and older.

Family Magic Show and A Toast with a Spirit

The Arts Barn in Gaithersburg presents Adam Stone: Family Magic Show from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at 311 Kent Square Road, and a Toast with a Spirit from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at 311 Kent Square Road.

The Family Magic Show is recommended for ages 10 and older. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.

A Toast with a Spirit features a magical connection with the ghost of Edgar Allen Poe. Interacting with the audience allows him to share his creativity with everyone. Tickets are $22, $20 for students ages 15 to 21. The event is recommended for ages 15 and older. Tickets can be purchased online.

Halloween Eye Spy Trains

Board the miniature Halloween Eye Spy Trains at Cabin John Regional Park, at 7410 Tuckerman Lane in Rockville, and Wheaton Regional Park, at 2002 Shorefield Road in Wheaton, to ride through “Transylvania.” The events will be held every weekend until Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Riders receive an “Eye Spy” card with seasonal items to locate along the tracks during the ride.

Advance ticket purchase through ActiveMontgomery is recommended to guarantee a seat. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase at the venues. Tickets costs between $6 to $8; tickets are required for ages 2 and older.

Bilingüe: Birdwatching 101 ꟷ Los Basicos: Avistamientos de Aves

Learn how to identify common Maryland birds by sight and sound from this naturalist-led beginner’s crash course on birding from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Meadowside Nature Center, 5100 Meadowside Lane in Rockville. Binoculars and previous birding experience not required. This free program is offered in English and Spanish.

Cider Pressing

Montgomery Parks will hold a cider pressing event from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Locust Grove Nature Center at 1638 Maydale Drive in Colesville.

Attendees will learn about pollination, different apple varieties and the history of cider making during the experience. Cider will be made using a traditional hand-crank cider press. Registration required with a fee of $8. The event is open to all ages; registration required for those ages 2 and older.

Drag Queen Story Hour

Montgomery Parks presents Drag Queen Story Hour from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Brookside Gardens at 1800 Glenallan Ave. in Silver Spring.

For the free Drag Queen Story Hour, drag queens will read stories to children. The event is open for kids of all ages.

Milkshake Trio

The Arts Barn in Gaithersburg presents Milkshake Trio at 2 p.m. Saturday at 311 Kent Square Road.

Milkshake has been making original kid-friendly music since 2002. The group has released five award-winning CDs, a DVD, a comic book featuring the band as cartoon characters, and music videos for PBS Kids, Nick Jr. and the ToddWorld cartoon, according to a news release from the city of Gaithersburg.

The group’s Great Day release received a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Recording for Children. Tickets are $5 in advance, $8 at the door. All ages are welcome.

Tickets can be purchased online.